WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo shows incredible skill to nutmeg PSG superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at it as he produced an incredible piece of skill to nutmeg Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Carlos Soler.

Ronaldo received the ball near the halfway line to produce an outrageous piece of skill, owning Soler with the move.

Apart from the skill, Ronaldo also scored a brace. His first goal came from the penalty spot, which the Portuguese earned, courtesy of a foul on him by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Lionel Messi gave PSG the lead before the Portuguese equalized. Juan Bernat was sent off soon after Ronaldo's equalizing goal. Neymar then missed a great opportunity to give PSG the lead as he saw his effort from the penalty spot get saved.

Marquinhos regained the lead for the Parisians, however, Ronaldo equalized soon after. The Portuguese forward's initial towering effort came off the post and he then scored by smashing the rebound home. Sergio Ramos made it 3-2 for the Parisians from close range after some brilliant work by Kylian Mbappe.

The score is now 4-3 for PSG as Mbappe gave his side the lead from the penalty spot after the Riyadh season team equalized through Hyun Soo Jang.

Cristiano Ronaldo's nutmeg move, however, was perhaps the most entertaining move of the match so far. The Portuguese came off the field in the second-half.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new coach wants the Portuguese to find his love for the game back in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

2022 wasn't an easy year for Cristiano Ronaldo as he was demoted to the bench for both Manchester United and Portugal. It was definitely the toughest year of Ronaldo's career.

Ronaldo's coach at Al-Nassr, Rudi Garcia, wants the Portuguese to find his form back in Saudi Arabia. He said (via Insidesport):

“The only thing I wish for Ronaldo is that he rediscovers the pleasure of playing and smiles again because in recent months between Manchester United, the national team, and then at a personal level, he hasn’t had easy moments, If he finds the pleasure of playing again, that will already be a goal achieved.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly got off to a good start in the Middle-East as he has bagged a brace against a full-strength PSG. It will be interesting to see how he performs for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

