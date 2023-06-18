WATCH: Erling Haaland booed by Norway fans after defeat to Scotland 

A portion of Norway fans booed Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland after he got into the team bus straightaway instead of meeting them. Norway suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Scotland in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash.

Haaland opened the scoring with his 61st-minute strike. However, two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean saw the Scots seal a come-from-behind win.

Haaland, who was the hero of Manchester City's treble-winning season as he scored 52 goals across the competition, avoided meeting some of his fans and got straight into the team bus after the conclusion of the game. This resulted in a section of fans throwing jeers aimed at the talismanic striker.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, made his 24th appearance for Norway against Scotland. The 22-year-old has scored 22 goals for his national team so far in his young career.

Erling Haaland helped Manchester City to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland was at the forefront of Manchester City's success this past season. He was the team's leading attacker and set the benchmark for the rest of the team to follow with his prowess in front of the goal.

City won the treble, as well as their first UEFA Champions League. Haaland scored 12 goals in the UCL this season. Speaking about the triumph, Haaland said after the final against Inter Milan on June 10;

"Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this as a 22-year-old me, to be honest. But it shows that it's possible for a guy from a small town in Norway. This also gives, I think, motivation to other young people in my same kind of situation playing football in the indoor hall in my hometown."

Haaland is still only 22. He is expected to only get better in the coming seasons. City have a formidable team in their ranks. With Haaland firing on all cylinders, the team can be expected to reach further heights in the coming years.

