WATCH: Erling Haaland partners with LeBron James in brilliant commercial campaign dubbed 'The King and the Viking' for popular brand

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has teamed up with NBA hero LeBron James in a promotional campaign for audio company 'Beats by Dre'.

Haaland, 23, has become an ambassador for Beats Electronics and he took part in a commercial titled 'The King and The Viking'. The City star featured in the video uploaded on the company's X (formerly Twitter account) alongside LA Lakers star Lebron James, 38.

The two megastars are seen wearing Beats headphones as they prepare for game time in their respective sports. LeBron James' partner Samantha leaves him a voicemail:

"Hey babe, I know you're up. It's gameday and they're talking again. Saying you can't do it again."

Erling Haaland's father and former City striker Alf-Inge also leaves a message for his son:

"Son, I still remember the first time you kicked a ball. I know I was demanding but not more than them. They're relentless. Calling you 'The Terminator', 'The Viking', building you up just so that can break you down."

Samantha and Alf-Inge then give the two athletes motivational advice with the latter calling for the Norweigan frontman to:

"Score 36 goals again. Hit the hat-trick again... (make them) chant 'Haaland' again... make them fear you and turn the whole damn city blue again."

You can watch the Beats commercial below:

Erling Haaland has been living up to those words from his father throughout his time at the Etihad. He's bagged an astounding 61 goals and 11 assists in 66 games across competitions. The Norway international won the Premier League's Golden Boot (36 goals in 35 games) and finished top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12 in 11) last season.

LeBron James named Erling Haaland's Ballon d'Or rivals as two of the greatest players in history

LeBron James dubbed the duo as the two greatest to play football.

LeBron James was a keen viewer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year, a competition Erling Haaland didn't participate in. Instead, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe were the stars of the show in Qatar.

The former Paris Saint-Germain teammates met in the final and the NBA star looked forward to seeing the duo do battle. He said (via Benchwarmers):

"I mean, it’s gonna be a great one, and look forward to seeing, you know, two of the greatest who have ever played that sport go at it. It’ll be fun.”

Haaland missed out on playing at the World Cup after Norway failed to qualify. He watched on as Messi and Mbappe wreaked havoc in the Middle East.

The Argentine icon bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, while the French superstar won the Golden Boot with eight goals in seven games, including a hat-trick in the final defeat to La Abiceleste on penalties.

The duo are rivaling Erling Haaland for the illustrious Ballon d'Or award this year. Fans will find out the winner on October 30 although it's claimed Messi has already been informed he's won his record eighth award.