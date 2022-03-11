WATCH: “I feel sorry for them” – Pep Guardiola reacts to Chelsea situation after UK government sanctions Roman Abramovich

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he feels bad for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and the players following the sanctions on the club.

Guardiola said he feels sorry for the players and coaching staff since the sanctions have nothing to do with them. When speaking to the press, Guardiola was inevitably asked questions regarding the sanctioning of the Blues.

The Spanish manager had the following to say in that regard:

"I said the same. I don't have an opinion. It's all rumors and I don't know what's going to happen next time. Of course for the position of the manager, Thomas Tuchel, and the players, it's uncomfortable and I feel sorry for them. Because they are there to do their jobs as best as possible. For the rest, I don't know. I have to wait."

The video for the same can be seen below:

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This has indirectly hit Chelsea, whom he owns. The Russian owner will not be allowed to sell the club until further notice. This has huge repercussions for the working of the football club both on and off the field.

The Blues will not be allowed to sign any new players in the transfer window or offer new contracts to their current squad. They are also not allowed to sell tickets or merchandise to the fans. Main kit sponsor Three UK have also ended their association with the club for the foreseeable future.

Thomas Tuchel's side, however, will still be allowed to operate normally under a special license. They will have a budget of £500,000 per home game and just £20,000 for an away game, be it in the Premier League or in the Champions League.

Chelsea record a convincing win over Norwich City in the Premier League

Chelsea traveled to Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night and recorded a routine 3-1 win at Carrow Road. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were enough for the Blues to secure all three points on the night.

This was the Blues' fourth consecutive win in the Premier League with three of them coming away from home. They are, however, still third in the standings, having accumulated 56 points from 27 matches.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thoughts from the gaffer after our victory at Carrow Road yesterday evening. Thoughts from the gaffer after our victory at Carrow Road yesterday evening. ⤵️

Chelsea will host an in-form Newcastle United side on Sunday. The Magpies will be coming off a narrow 2-1 win over Southampton away from home.

