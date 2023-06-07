WATCH: Inter Miami aim cheeky dig at journalists and news outlets with brilliant Lionel Messi announcement video

Inter Miami have released an announcement video for the arrival of Lionel Messi that has taken aim at journalists and news outlets.

Messi is heading to DRV PNK Stadium when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of June. The Argentine icon has snubbed interest from former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al Hilal by opting to join the Herons.

Inter Miami have released an announcement video on Twitter as they welcome the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to the MLS club. The video includes reports and tweets from renowned media outlets and journalists that played down his potential acquisition.

The video also includes reports about his potential moves to Barca and Al Hilal before ending with a logo that mixes Lionel Messi with Inter Miami. It is a brilliant way to announce the iconic forward's signature.

You can watch Inter Miami's announcement video below:

The Herons will be hoping Lionel Messi's arrival improves the club's performance on the pitch. They are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference and recently sacked manager Phil Neville.

Miami are reportedly poised to appoint Messi's former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino as their new manager. This will only help Messi's adaptation to life in the United States.

Former Inter Miami manager Phil Neville admitted interest in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Messi (right) could be joined by Busquets (middle) at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami have held a long-term interest in signing Lionel Messi and they have finally got their wish. The Argentine will be heading to the MLS side this summer and becomes the biggest signing in MLS history.

The Herons' former manager Neville admitted in February that the club were interested in Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. He told The Times:

“I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football."

Neville has since been shown the door at the DRV PNK Stadium but his comments speak volumes of their pursuit. The English coach also revealed interest in signing Busquets. The veteran Spanish midfielder has left Barcelona and is currently a free agent.

Reports claim that Busquets could join his former Barca teammate Messi in Miami this summer. The duo spent 13 seasons playing together in the Catalan giants' first team.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes