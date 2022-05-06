Watch: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma beat Leicester City to reach Europa League Conference final

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma have made it to the UEFA Europa Conference League final after beating Leicester City 1-0, thanks to Tammy Abraham's first-half strike.

The English striker's fine effort in the second leg proved to be enough as Roma made it to their third UEFA final with a 2-1 aggregate win. They have never won a UEFA competition before.

Jose Mourinho has had a mixed season in Italy following his departure from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in April last year. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager was unceremoniously sacked by Spurs on the eve of his side's Carabao Cup final.

However, the Roma manager has now led his side to the Europa Conference League final. He let out his emotions after the historic win.

You can watch how Mourinho reacted with tears of joy following Roma's win over Leicester City:

You can see what this means to José. He will do anything to bring this city, this club, to glory. And lets be honest, it’s a message to the world that he is still the special one.

Jose Mourinho looking to deliver AS Roma's first European title

Roma will face Feyenoord in the final on May 25.

In their 95-year history, Roma have never won a European title, which is quite a remarkable fact given the club's stature.

Boasting legendary players such as Francesco Totti, Bruno Conti, Daniele De Rossi and Aldair, I Giallorossi have never been able to get the job done in Europe. Being one of Serie A's biggest sides, it's about time Roma made an impact in Europe, and under Mourinho, they have the chance to do just that.

They will face Erevidivisie side Feyenoord in the final of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League at the Arena Kombetare in Albania. Mourinho has never lost a European final, so it bodes well for the Serie A side, with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini in fine form.

Before Roma's win over Leicester, the Portuguese took a sly dig at Tottenham, whom he departed last year. The Portuguese had led Spurs to the final of the Carabao Cup before being sacked on the eve of the final. The Roma boss said (via Mail):

'If you win, it gives you a right to play the final - if you are not sacked before the final."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



"Every club that I coached I reached the final, I can not say I played the final with all of them."

Jose Mourinho's charisma has charmed fans throughout his managerial career. It's difficult to dislike the Portuguese coach when he shows his passion for the game.

He has won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan and FC Porto as well as the Europa League with Manchester United. Come May 25, he'll look to add yet another European title to his glittering career as he becomes the first manager to reach all three UEFA competition finals.

