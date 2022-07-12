WATCH: Juventus fan hilariously tricks Aaron Ramsey into signing contract termination, video goes viral

A Juventus fan has tricked star midfielder Aaron Ramsey into signing a contract termination.

In the video, the Welsh midfielder was seen signing a few autographs for the fans waiting for him. However, one paper on which he penned his autograph wrote "contract termination" on top of it.

A video regarding the same can be seen below:

It is no secret that Ramsey has experienced a poor time at Juventus since his free transfer from Arsenal back in the summer of 2019. The 31-year-old midfielder was sent out on loan to Scottish side Rangers for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

However, he endured a difficult time in Glasgow as well. Ramsey most notably missed his penalty in the shootout during their UEFA Europa League final defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Welshman has been plagued by injuries ever since his move to Juventus in 2019. He has only managed to make 70 appearances for the Old Lady in his three seasons in Italy.

Aaron Ramsey could be dropped further down the pecking order at Juventus

Ramsey is currently back in Turin following the end of his loan spell at Rangers. However, the midfielder could get little to no games next season.

Juventus completed the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer earlier this week. The 29-year-old midfielder has re-signed for the team he left back in 2016 to join Manchester United.

Pogba's arrival at the Allianz Stadium will likely see Ramsey drop further down the pecking order under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

If he wants to secure regular game-time during the 2022-23 season, Ramsey will likely have to leave Turin. The midfielder, however, still has one year remaining on his current contract at the club. According to TalkSPORT, he earns close to £400,000-a-week which will make it difficult for him to find a suitor in the summer.

A few clubs have been interested in signing Ramsey this summer. According to the aforementioned source, his boyhood club Cardiff City is one of them. Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk, who are currently managed by Italian icon Andrea Pirlo, are also rumored to be interested.

Ramsey will also want regular minutes with the FIFA World Cup set to take place later this year. Wales have qualified for the showpiece event for the first time since 1958. Ramsey remains one of their key players and they will need him fit and firing in Qatar.

