Watch: Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo feature in Nike advert ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

France forward Kylian Mbappe and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo star in Nike's latest advertisement ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The American sportswear company have released an entertaining advert.

Mbappe and Brazilian icon Ronaldinho go head-to-head in a unique experiment in Nike's 'Footballverse,' which tries to decide which of the two is better factually.

The PSG attacker pulls off silky skills, even nutmegging Ronaldinho and doing so in style.

The Frenchman has been wowing fans at the Parc des Princes this season with 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances in all competitions ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario is then drawn into the 'Footballverse' where he is back in his 2002 FIFA World Cup winning form, hairstyle included.

The Real Madrid icon joins in on the battle between Mbappe and Ronaldinho before Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with a nutmeg of his own on Ronaldo Nazario.

The Portuguese shows quick feet while making his way through the construction site but is halted by an electrical device.

How Cristiano Ronaldo is prevented from dribbling his way through the site holds similarities to the season he has had at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United forward heads into the FIFA World Cup off the back of a struggle for form, with three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Other names included are Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and England's Phil Foden, among others.

You can watch the incredibly nostalgic Nike advertisement below:

Emmanuel Petit claims FIFA World Cup winner Mbappe wants to be number one like Cristiano Ronaldo

The French attacker won the tournament in 2018

Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo head to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eyeing glory.

France and Portugal are among the favorites to lift the trophy, and the attacking duo will be at the forefront of such potential success.

Mbappe has not been short of controversy this season at PSG as he has reportedly embraced a power struggle with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The Frenchman wants to be the leader at the Parc des Princes, which is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's current situation at United.

The Red Devils forward has been given a more withdrawn role under Erik ten Hag this season, starting just eight of 16 appearances.

He has put the club on blast for what he perceives as betrayal amid his lack of minutes this term.

🗣️ "I learned from Cristiano Ronaldo, that's why many compare me to him, I try to copy him, he's my idol from a very young age, his consistency makes him the best in the world."

French legend Petit understands his French compatriot's hunger to be the best but advises him to be a team player.

He said (via GOAL):

"Mbappe is a huge player who has the right skills and qualities, he wants to be the number one just like Cristiano Ronaldo."

Petit continued,

"I appreciate that, but he must understand as well that his ambition must not be a problem for his team. His ambition must help his team reach their targets."

