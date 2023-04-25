WATCH: Lionel Messi filmed leaving restaurant after dinner with 2 Barcelona stars amid transfer rumors

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was spotted leaving a restaurant with former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in Catalonia amidst uncertainty over his future on Monday (April 24).

There are doubts about the Argentinian's future with PSG, as his contract ends in June. According to various reports, he is increasingly inclined towards leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona amidst uncertainty over his future in Paris. Although negotiations are yet to take place between the two parties, the Blaugrana want to re-sign the forward.

The PSG superstar sparked further talk of a return to the Camp Nou by traveling to Barcelona to spend a few days with his family. It appears he also used the opportunity to catch up with a few friends.

Jijantes filmed Messi leaving a restaurant in the city with former Barcelona teammates Alba and Busquets. The trio were accompanied by their respective partners, as well as the Catalans' former fitness coach Pepe Costa. The group reportedly spent three hours together over dinner before leaving.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that the Argentinian icon has met Alba and Busquets in Catalonia this year. The former teammates and their respective partners had a similar night out in February.

It is no secret that Messi remains good friends with Alba and Busquets. However, his latest meeting with the Spanish duo has gotten fans talking about the forward potentially returning to the Camp Nou.

Jordi Alba breaks silence on Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona

Jordi Alba recently said that he would love to have Lionel Messi back at the Camp Nou this summer. However, the Spain international admitted that a transfer remains difficult.

"I don’t know," Alba was quoted as saying by The Athletic. "It would be good for us (if Lionel Messi returns), but it is difficult."

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves PSG this summer. He has reportedly received an offer worth €400 million a year from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, while Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are also in the mix.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner prefers to continue playing in Europe. It is a huge boost to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him. The Blaugrana are keen to resolve their financial issues and bring Messi back to the Camp Nou, having reluctantly let go of him in 2021.

