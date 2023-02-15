WATCH: Lionel Messi and Neymar apologize to PSG ultras after lacklustre showing against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar issued an apology to their ultras after their team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 loss against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (February 14).

The Parisians failed to triumph over the Bundesliga leaders in front of their home fans as Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute of the clash. Kylian Mbappe put the ball in the opposition net twice, but both were ruled out for offside in the second half.

Both Messi and Neymar started their UEFA Champions League clash after returning from their respective injuries. However, the South American pair struggled to shine as the latter even picked up a yellow card.

Operating in tandem upfront in a defensive 4-4-2 setup, the duo registered just five shots, including one shot on target, throughout the 90 minutes. While the Argentina captain completed 48 passes and four dribbles, the Brazilian superstar completed 25 passes and two dribbles against a resolute Bayern Munich defensive unit.

After ending their disappointing outing, both Messi and Neymar went to offer an apology to PSG fans along with the likes of Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos, and Vitinha. The Parisians will now hope to impress their supporters on their trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8).

PSG have now lost five games across all competitions this year.

Julian Nagelsmann comments on Bayern Munich's performance after PSG's victory

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann lauded his side's performance at the Parc des Princes. He told reporters (h/t TZ):

"We played a really good game in the first 25 minutes. We were a bit surprised that we got the ball so much. We didn't expect PSG to be so passive. We had a good first half. Even after the break, it was good at the beginning. Then it was a ride on the razor's edge. Of course, it wasn't always that easy for us. Because you could see what happened when Kylian Mbappe came in in the second half."

Sharing his thoughts on Bayern's success in restricting Lionel Messi and Neymar to a bare minimum in front of goal, Nagelsmann continued:

"Benji [Pavard] had a strong game, it's a pity that he got the second yellow card. But [Dayot] Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt were also great for us tonight. Coman also defended very well from behind."

