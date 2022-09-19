WATCH: Lionel Messi and Neymar combine in stunning fashion for PSG goal against Lyon 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their unbeaten start to the season thanks to deadly duo Lionel Messi and Neymar combining in the first half against Olympique Lyonnais on September 18.

Christophe Galtier's side have made a red-hot start to the season, winning seven of their eight league fixtures.

The Parisians have scored 26 goals in Ligue 1 and sit top of the table with 22 points, boasting a two-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Their most recent outing saw them edge out a 1-0 victory over Lyon and they had Lionel Messi and Neymar to thank.

The pair have been a huge reason why many are touting PSG as potential favorites to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

PSG seem likely to run away with the Ligue 1 title once again and Messi and Neymar's combination against Lyon blew fans away.

The Brazilian forward glided past a number of Les Gones defenders before finding Messi traveling into the box.

The Argentine latched onto his former Barcelona teammate's pass and struck past the outstretched Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the fifth minute.

You can watch the iconic duo link up for the vital winner against Lyon below:

"PSG can win it all" - Neymar on Lionel Messi bringing glory to the Parc des Princes

Neymar heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has started the season with six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances.

Neymar has heaped huge praise on teammate Messi and believes PSG can win all the trophies on offer with the Argentine in their side.

The Brazilian began by touching on the difficulties of Messi's debut season at the Parc des Princes, saying (via Ligue1.com):

"Messi suffered because the change has been difficult for him and his family. But now he's better, he's at home."

He continued,

"I want him to take advantage of it. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, and I'm sure we can win it all."

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Messi and Neymar football is a pure joy to watch Messi and Neymar football is a pure joy to watch ❤️ https://t.co/7fgE5tjJnf

The duo will not be teammates come the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November with both Brazil and Argentina eyeing glory.

The former Barcelona striker touched on his goal of lifting the World Cup, saying:

"Something will happen with Brazil. I have a feeling we're going to have a good tournament. We have the right team for that."

He added:

"Win the title? I hope so, that's all I think about. It doesn't matter if I don't score a single goal as long as we win the World Cup. What matters to me is to help the team, to play good matches."

