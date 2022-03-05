WATCH: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe show off sublime skills during PSG rondo in training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were recently caught showing off their skills during a training session.

The trio looked at their very best during the training session rondo. Posted by Marca, the ball did not touch the ground for a considerable amount of time. It was followed by a plethora of flicks, skills and even a couple of dummies.

You can watch the video here.

PSG are currently preparing to enter a crucial stage of the season. They have a Ligue 1 matchup against third-placed Nice. After this, they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their R16 fixture in the Champions League.

They have a one-goal advantage after a 1-0 win in the first leg in February. Neymar recently made his return from injury during the first leg and ended up providing the assist for Mbappe’s goal.

Messi’s goalscoring form has been a concern this season, especially in Ligue 1. However, the Argentine has responded with three goals and 10 assists in his last 13 appearances.

Mbappe has proved to be the primary goalscorer for his team and has been in electrifying form since the start of the campaign. He has scored 24 goals and made 17 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

MARCA in English @MARCAinENGLISH



buff.ly/3C8QwKr It took less than 4 hours for all tickets to be sold 🎟️ It took less than 4 hours for all tickets to be sold 🎟️buff.ly/3C8QwKr

PSG fans finally set to see the best of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar together

Kylian Mbappe’s development over the past few seasons has been the stuff of dreams. This campaign, the French striker has proved unstoppable at times and is a major reason why PSG are in a comfortable position across competitions.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti himself hailed the 23-year-old as the most dangerous player in Europe after the first leg.

However, both Neymar and Messi have had their issues since the start of the campaign. Messi needed a run of matches to settle down and get used to the fact that he is no longer the main ball handler in the team. However, the Argentine has been in terrific form on the pitch and looks set to further improve his numbers in the coming time.

Neymar, on the other hand, has spent time on the sidelines and has only recently returned to full fitness. The attacking trio are obviously the most dangerous in club football currently.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino initially struggled to get the best out of the three while playing together.

That has slowly but surely improved, and fans can expect to see the best of the trio in the coming time. Considering Mbappe’s potential departure, this season might as well prove to be PSG’s biggest chance of winning their first UCL title. Hence, fans will hope that the trio can help them achieve that goal..

Edited by Aditya Singh