Lionel Messi shared a heartwarming moment with teammate Luis Suarez's youngest son Lautaro during Inter Miami's 2-0 win against Cincinnati in the MLS on Saturday, August 24. Clips of the moment went viral online.

Messi has been out of the pitch since the 2024 Copa America final in July after he injured his ankle during the game. However, he has been present in most of Inter Miami's matches to support the team. In their last game against Cincinnati, Suarez scored a brace as Messi watched from the stands.

In the viral clip, Suarez's son Lautaro supposedly walked past Messi towards his mother Sofi Balbi. However, Sofi asked the six-year-old to go back and say hello to the legendary player. The youngster then went to Lionel Messi and greeted him with a high five. Watch the video here:

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been close friends since their time together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. The duo reunited when Suarez joined Inter Miami in January 2024, a few months after Messi moved to the MLS side in 2023. Their families are frequently seen on vacation together.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spotted together on vacation with their spouses

Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were recently spotted together on a vacation with their respective wives Antonela Roccuzzo and Sofi Balbi. Suarez's wife shared images of the two couples enjoying at a beachside on Instagram.

The images came after the Herons were eliminated from the Leagues Cup after a 3-2 loss to Columbus in the round of 16 on August 13. While Suarez featured in the game, Messi was unfit to start. The Argentine is expected to return to the pitch before the playoffs. However, the duo decided to take some time off from football before Suarez returned to deliver a great performance in the Heron's latest MLS game against Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino provided an update about Messi's return from injury ahead of their game against Cincinnati. The coach said (via ESPN):

"There's no estimate on his return, because you need to see how you feel back training on the field. The work is planned by the medical team and the physical trainers. But yes, he should return before the end of the regular season."

In Lionel Messi's absence, Luis Suarez has been leading the Herons. His impressive record reads 18 goals and eight assists in 26 appearances. Inter Miami is leading the MLS Eastern Conference table with 56 points, as of this writing.

