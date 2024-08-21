Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy time away from football alongside Luis Suarez and wife as Inter Miami duo share vacation snap

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were spotted enjoying time off together on vacation with their spouses in new images shared by Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi on Instagram.

The image featured Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, posing alongside Suarez and his wife, Sofia Balbi, at a beachside on a boat.

Messi and Suarez has been close friends since they began playing together at Barcelona in 2014. After spending six years together at the Catalan club, Suarez left in 2020 to join Atletico Madrid, while Leo Messi left Barcelona in 2021.

The iconic attacking duo reunited once again at their current club Inter Miami in January 2024, after Luis Suarez completed his transfer to the MLS months after Messi joined the side. The duo have frequently been spotted on vacation together alongside their families.

Lionel Messi has been out of the pitch indefinitely since he picked up a crucial ankle injury during the 2024 Copa America final. In La Pulga's absence, Inter Miami bowed out of the Leagues Cup on August 14 after a 3-2 loss to Columbus.

Luis Suarez featured in the match for the Herons and has been taking some time off with his wife and children since the game. He is expected to return to the pitch for Inter Miami for their MLS fixture against Cincinnati on August 24.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's current season in the MLS explored

Luis Suarez joined Inter Miami in January 2024 from Gremio. The Uruguayan has been in good form for the Herons since his transfer, recording 16 goals and eight assists in 25 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi not been on the pitch as he's focusing on recovering from his ankle injury from the Copa America final in July 2024. Before leaving for the Copa America, the Argentine made 15 appearances for Inter Miami, scoring 14 goals and 11 assists.

The arrival of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and their partnership on the pitch has significantly improved Inter Miami's attack. The duo have shared the pitch 272 times, recording 108 joint-goal participations and was a part of one of football's best attacking trio of all time in Barcelona, alongside Neymar Jr.

Apart from Suarez, Lionel Messi was also joined by his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the MLS in the summer of 2023. Since the arrival of such experienced players, the Herons have made significant improvement in their performance in the MLS.

The club currently sits at the top of the Eastern Conference table with 53 points from 16 wins, five draws and four losses despite Messi's absence since July.

