“Like the old times” - Tata Martino hails telepathic connection between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino showered praises on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez following their incredible performances in Inter Miami's 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Martino specifically appreciated Suarez and Messi's 'connection' in the second half of the match, supposedly comparing it to their 'old times' in Barcelona.

"He's not the key component just because of this game. He always is. Today, the association between Messi and Luis in the second half worked well, like old times. When they find each other, the team is able to back them up in the game, and when we find space, they are very influential in the game." Martino said (via goal.com).

Further, Martino admitted that all six goals were significant in the game but called Messi's achievements as 'historical'. The coach chose Luis Suarez's scissor goal assisted by Messi as his favorite.

"All [goals] were fundamental to the game, but Leo did something historic tonight with five assists and one goal. But I can't forget Suarez's three goals and Rojas' two goals. The first, well both, but the first Rojas goal was amazing. But because of the technical aspect of Leo on the assist I will choose Luis Suárez's scissor goal as my favorite." Martino said.

Tata Martino notably served as the manager of Messi's former club, Barcelona, in the 2013-14 season. He was no longer the Catalan club's manager when Suarez joined the club in 2014, but hailed Messi and Suarez's chemistry on the pitch as beneficial to Inter Miami's recent triumphs.

Lionel Messi contributed to all six goals scored by the Herons in the game, providing 5 assists and scoring one goal. Luis Suarez scored his first hattrick for Inter Miami last night, while Matias Rojas scored two more to seal the victory.

Following Saturday night's victory, Inter Miami are currently 24 points strong at the top of the Eastern League Conference in the MLS.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's statistics in Barcelona explored

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played together in Barcelona between 2014 to 2020. During their time at the club, they were a part of one of history's deadliest attacking trios, alongside Neymar Jr, together known as 'MSN'.

In Suarez's first season at the Catalan club, the team won their second treble in history under the leadership of Luis Enrique. Together, Messi and Suarez have won four La Liga titles, four Copa Del Rey, two Supercopa de Espana, and one Champions League for the Blaugrana.

They shared the pitch in 258 games for Barcelona, winning 187, with a win percentage of 73. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have 108 joint-goal contributions throughout their career, including their time in Catalunya and Inter Miami.

Suarez left the Blaugrana to join the La Liga club Atletico Madrid in 2020, while Leo Messi left the club in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Miami in 2023.

The two have remained friends off the pitch for years and were reunited when Suarez joined the Herons earlier this year.