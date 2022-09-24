WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal for Argentina after lob over goalkeeper from outside the penalty area

Lionel Messi scored a sublime goal with a first-time finish in Argentina's 3-0 international friendly win against Honduras on Saturday (September 24).

Substitute Enzo Fernandez pressed Honduras' defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga to rob him of possession. The ball found its way into Messi's path who lobbed his first-time shot over the head of goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker's awareness of spotting Lopez off his line and his ability to execute a shot like that served as a reminder of his talent.

Despite being 35 years old, the former Barcelona star is in fine form heading into the FIFA World Cup in November. His goal can be seen in the video below:

This was PSG forward's second goal of the night after he slotted home a penalty in first-half stoppage time. He also played a huge part in La Albiceleste's opening goal in the 16th minute.

His immaculate pass over Honduras' defense found Papu Gomez on the left flank, who squared the ball into Lautaro Martinez's path for an easy finish. Argentina's number 10 played the full 90 minutes of the game and is expected to start against Jamaica.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has started the season like the Messi of yesteryear. He has six goals and eight assists across competitions for PSG and is untouchable in manager Christophe Galtier's starting XI.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winners take on the Caribbean country on Wednesday (September 28) in New Jersey, USA. This will be their final international fixture before they head out to Qatar in November for the World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez says it was a 'dream come true' to play with Lionel Messi for Argentina

Fernandez was the catalyst for Messi's beautiful second goal against Honduras. He earned his first senior cap for the Argentine national team when he replaced Leandro Paredes in the 64th minute of the match.

His impact was felt just five minutes after his arrival, when his pressing led to his country's third and final goal of the game. Speaking after the full-time whistle in Miami, Enzo described playing with the PSG star as a dream come true.

He told reporters (h/t Ole.com):

"It was a huge happiness, a dream come true [playing with Lionel Messi. Last year I had been thinking about it, to play with him and this time I had the chance."

The central midfielder joined SL Benfica from River Plate this summer on a five-year contract. He has scored three goals in seven matches in all competitions for his new club so far and is already on the transfer radar of Real Madrid.

