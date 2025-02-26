WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal to help Inter Miami beat Sporting KC in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal to help Inter Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 in the COCACAF Champions Cup Round One second leg on Tuesday, February 25. The two teams faced off at the Chase Stadium, with the Herons coming into the tie with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Ad

La Pulga had scored the all-important goal last week at the Children's Mercy Park. The Argentinean has started the season on fire, and also helped secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New York City on Saturday in the MLS season opener.

Lionel Messi continued that form on Tuesday, giving Inter Miami the lead early in the game. In the 19th minute, the Argentinean chested Luis Suarez's cross and unleashed a fiery volley that rippled the net.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sporting Kansas City briefly thought that they had equalized, but Dejan Joveljic's goal was ruled out for offside. The Herons doubled the lead in the first minute of first half stoppage time, with La Pulga also involved in the buildup.

Lionel Messi found Jordi Alba in space down the left, and the former Barcelona left-back's cross was turned in by Tadeo Allende. Luis Suarez got in on the action two minutes later, taking advantage of a poor clearance from Jake Davis.

Ad

The away side pulled one back in the 63rd minute through Memo Rodriguez, but it was too little too late. Inter Miami secured qualification to the next round by a 4-1 aggregate score. They will face Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier next month, with the first leg to be played in Florida.

Will Lionel Messi leave Inter Miami to join Barcelona?

Lionel Messi

Journalist Alex Candal has stated that Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona. The Argentinean's contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

La Pulga joined the Herons in the summer of 2023 as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Interestingly, Candal was the first to report that the player was on his way to the MLS.

Messi has enjoyed a stunning run with Inter Miami so far, registering 36 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions. Candal notes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is keen to play at the new Camp Nou. However, FouFourTwo believes that the Argentinean will only return to Barcelona to play a friendly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback