WATCH - Lionel Messi scores stunning goal from outside the box to give PSG 3-0 lead over Club Brugge

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has piled further misery on Club Brugge with a stunning goal during the ongoing Champions League game. Mauricio Pochettino's men raced to a two-goal advantage inside the first seven minutes courtesy of an excellent brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi then joined the party by getting on the scoresheet in the 38th minute at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine received a pass from Mbappe and dribbled gracefully towards the visitors' goal.

Despite having the option to slip a teammate in behind with a pass, Lionel Messi opted to go for goal himself and did not disappoint. The 34-year-old unleashed an expertly-taken shot from outside the box to leave Simon Mignolet with no chance of stopping it.

Here's a look at the excellent finish from Lionel Messi to make it 3-0 for PSG:

Club Brugge are the 38th different team Lionel Messi has scored against in the Champions League, with only Cristiano Ronaldo scoring against as many sides.

The Ligue 1 giants managed to enter the half-time interval with their three-goal advantage intact. With his outrageous finish from outside the box, Lionel Messi has now taken his overall goal tally for PSG to five goals in all competitions.

Notably, the forward has scored all but one of those goals in the Champions League. It will be interesting to see if he can add to that tally in the second half.

Lionel Messi is the first PSG player to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Lionel Messi made history by winning a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. The Argentine beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho for the award and is the first ever PSG player to win the highest individual honor in men's football.

Despite the win, Lionel Messi saluted his rival Lewandowski and admitted the Bayern Munich marksman deserved the Ballon d'Or for his performances in 2020.

After collecting the award, Lionel Messi stated:

"I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you.

“Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year.

“I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home."

Astonishingly, Lionel Messi is also the first player to win the Ballon d'Or in three different decades. The PSG talisman will be determined to keep competing for the prestigious honor despite his unparalleled success over the years.

