WATCH: Lionel Messi stares at Sergio Ramos after beating unpleasant tackle attempt and scoring during PSG training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos seemingly renewed their past rivalry during a training session on their pre-season tour of Japan. The Argentine shared a tense moment with the centre-back after an ill-advised tackle attempt by Ramos.

The Parisians are currently in Suita, preparing for their final pre-season friendly against Gamba Osaka on Monday (July 25). The Ligue 1 giants opened their tour with a 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale and followed up with a 3-0 win over Urawa Reds. Both Messi and Ramos featured in the two friendlies, with the Argentine getting on the scoresheet against Kawasaki.

Ahead of the game against Gamba Osaka, the two players had featured in opposing teams during a training match. Ramos tried to stop the seven-time Ballon d'Or but failed as Messi whizzed past him before scoring a right-footed goal. The 35-year-old then stared at the former Real Madrid captain and shared words with him.

Messi and Ramos, who both joined on free transfers last summer, will look for their second trophy together at PSG in the Trophee des Champions against Nantes on July 31.

After scoring just six Ligue 1 goals last season, Messi will look for a much better campaign. Speaking on L'Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters), Arnaud Hermant shed light on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's pre-season preparations. The journalist said:

"Messi, the staff are very happy with it. The staff finds him very involved, very professional. He finds himself in good shape. He is not yet at the top, but he is not bad."

Meanwhile, PSG are eager to extend the attacker's contract beyond his current deal, which expires next year, as per Marca. However, the Argentine is in no hurry to take a decision on his future before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar gets over.

PSG could offload 15 players, including Neymar, this summer

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are open to offloading 15 players this summer. That includes the likes of Brazilian forward Neymar, French defender Presnel Kimpembe and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer and Sergio Rico have been deemed surplus to requirements.

The reigning Ligue 1 winners are also open to offers for youngsters Arnaud Kalimuendo and Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, as per the aforementioned report.

