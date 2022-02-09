WATCH: Lionel Messi surprises ex-Manchester United talent Angel Gomes with shirt swap request after PSG win over Lille

PSG’s Lionel Messi surprised former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes at the end of their clash against Lille.

Lionel Messi was one of the stars during the 5-1 victory as he set up Presnel Kimpembe in addition to scoring a trademark lob in the 38th minute. Angel Gomes enrolled in the Manchester United academy at the age of six and joined Lille in August 2020 after refusing to sign an extension.

Gomes has scored twice for Lille this season but is yet to open his Ligue 1 account despite having 13 appearances under his belt. The 21-year old Portuguese was given a huge surprise when Lionel Messi stopped him to exchange jerseys after the game. The two set of players were on their way to the dressing room when Messi stopped Gomes.

The duo shook hands and hugged before going their separate ways. Angel Gomes decided to leave Manchester United despite being offered a contract extension. The Portuguese attacking midfielder believed he was ready for more regular gametime. However, he was deemed not ready for the Premier League considering his overall physique.

On the other hand, Messi will be happy to kickstart his Ligue 1 campaign after scoring what was only his second league goal.

PSG’s Lionel Messi set to improve goalscoring return in coming weeks?

Against Lille, Lionel Messi looked at ease and went on multiple mesmerizing runs especially during the first half. Messi was unlucky not to score in the first half when Hakimi teed him up on the edge of the box. The Argentine responded to the favor by setting Hakimi up for a shot minutes later. However, the Moroccan international failed to score this time.

Chances kept on piling up for Messi whose corner was allowed to run to Kimpembe by Lille’s goalkeeper, who did not miss. Six minutes later, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner got on the scoresheet after the ball broke to him following a Kylian Mbappe run. This was arguably Messi’s brightest Ligue 1 performance so far.

With Neymar set to return in the coming time, fans can finally expect to see their three attacking superstars in full flow, together. Mbappe has been the main man for PSG this season and now has 20 goals and 14 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

With PSG set to face Real Madrid in the first knockout round of the UCL, they will need both Neymar and Messi to contribute as well.

