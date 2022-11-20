Watch: Louis Vuitton release incredible behind-the-scenes footage of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's joint promotion campaign that broke the internet

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet on Saturday, 20 November, when they dropped a snap of their Louis Vuitton promotional advert.

The iconic duo were pictured playing chess, with Ronaldo captioning the image on his Instagram account:

"Victory is a State of Mind."

The post has over 31.2 million likes and is on course to beat the current record holder, which is a picture of an... egg.

French luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton have released a behind-the-scenes video which gives fans an insight into how the two legendary players came together.

Both talk up the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Messi saying:

"This will be my fifth World Cup. The most memorable was being acclaimed by the Argentinian people. It was a great victory for me."

He continued:

"I think its spectacular that trophies travel in Louis Vuitton. This trophy is so important, it is the greatest award of all in football. It deserves the best of the best."

His longtime rival Ronaldo adds:

"This will be my fifth World Cup so I think it is a great achievement."

The behind-the-scenes video will surprise fans who may have thought that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in the same room.

Nevertheless, it is an interesting look at how the promotional package was put together and you can watch it below:

Behind the scenes of the Ronaldo and Messi Louis Vuitton picture advrrt.https://t.co/nv4ErtRmSR

Xavi believes Lionel Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo made the Argentine a better player

Two icons of the game

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry has been a talking point of world football ever since the latter arrived in La Liga in 2009.

Messi has won 853 career appearances, scoring 701 goals and providing 332 assists.

He has earned 165 international caps for Argentina, scoring 91 goals and contributing 52 assists.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has won seven Ballons d'Or, four Champions League trophies, and the Copa America.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time goalscorer in both club and country competition.

He has bagged 701 goals and provided 223 assists in 949 appearances.

The Manchester United forward has notched 117 goals and 43 assists in 191 international caps for Portugal.

Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or, five Champions League trophies, and the UEFA European Championships.

Barcelona boss Xavi believes Lionel Messi has become a better player due to the duo's rivalry, saying (via Mirror)

“Does the rivalry make Messi better? Yes, I am certain. For Cristiano to have Messi and Messi to have Cristiano. Cristiano even gave him an extra push. An extra push to become a better player."

