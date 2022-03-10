WATCH: Luka Modric leads wild celebrations inside Real Madrid dressing room after thrilling comeback win over PSG 

Real Madrid's Luka Modric was seen leading the post-match celebrations following the La Liga giant's huge comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday night.

Having been 1-0 down following Kylian Mbappe's fantastic first-half effort, Real Madrid were facing the prospect of exiting the UEFA Champions League last night.

But star man Karim Benzema's scintillating hat-trick turned the tie on its head and took Los Blancos through to the quarter-finals, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Madrid midfielder Modric led the festivities in the dressing room after the game as the players celebrated a magnificent victory.

Modric, 36, has been a mainstay in the Real Madrid side since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur for £31.5 million in 2016.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Croat has had huge success playing a key role in the La Liga outfit's dominance in the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder has won the European title three times and was touted by many as man of the match during their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the 2018 final.

His performances in La Liga over his Los Blancos career have been nothing short of sensational.

The Croatia captain has recorded 22 goals and 49 assists in 286 games for the La Liga leaders and is held in high esteem.

There have been notable La Liga midfielders over the past generation, namely Barcelona duo Xavi and Andreas Iniesta.

His former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has a huge legacy in Madrid but Modric is surely now cementing his place alongside the legends of La Liga.

Even at the age of 36 the midfielder runs games and this was on display against PSG on Wednesday night.

His run and intricate play were key to Madrid and Benzema's second goal during the huge comeback victory.

For Croatia, it is a similar story for the legendary midfielder.

He led the side to the 2018 World Cup Final. If it were not for the generational talent bursting at the seams in the French national squad, Croatia could ended up with the silverware.

He has 20 goals in 146 international games and is regarded by many as the greatest talent the country has ever produced.

