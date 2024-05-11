WATCH: Luka Modric pulls off incredibly skilful pass in Real Madrid win over Granada

Veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric showcased his brilliant skill on the ball during the 4-0 La Liga win at Granada on Saturday (May 11).

Having sealed the La Liga title for a record-extending 36th title last weekend, Los Blancos were in no mood for mercy. Fran Garcia and Arda Guler struck late in the first half as the visitors led at the break.

It was more of the same after the break, as a Brahim Diaz double sealed all three points in a comfortable evening for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Enjoying a rare start, Modric dazzled with his silken touch on the ball during a passge of play.

Here's the video of the Croat's move as he showed impeccable ball control in midfield:

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner hasn't been a first-team regular this season but has still contributed two goals and seven assists in 43 games across competitions, starting 22 times.

He's in the last year of his current contract, but as confirmed by his agent, Modric's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unclear amid reports of interest from elsewhere.

How has Luka Modric fared at Real Madrid?

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is a bonafide Real Madrid legend and has carved his niche at the club since arriving from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2022.

Since then, the 38-year-old has played 531 times across competitions for Los Blancos, contributing a rich haul of 39 goals and 85 assists, forming a dependable partnership with Toni Kroos in midfield.

Although Modric has been in and out of the side this season, he remains a key player, having played nearly 50 times despite approaching his 40th birthday. Over the years, the Croat has amassed an impressive haul of trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His 24 titles at the club include five UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles among a multitude of domestic and continental honours. Whether the Croat remains a Los Blancos player beyond the summer remains to be seen, though.

For now, Modric is focussed on delivering Real Madrid a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at the Wembley.