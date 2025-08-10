  • home icon
WATCH: Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim responds when asked if club are going to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 10, 2025 06:04 GMT
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ruben Amorim
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ruben Amorim

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has responded with a chuckle when asked if he is signing Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. The Italian custodian has entered the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-German (PSG) and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Talks for an extension have broken down, and Donnarumma is expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. The Parisians have already signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille this summer to replace the 26-year-old.

PSG reportedly want £26m to let Donnarumma leave this summer, which could turn out to be a bargain. Interestingly, Manchester United are also in the market this year for an upgrade on Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian custodian has failed to convince since arriving from Inter Milan in 2023. Last season, Onana registered 11 clean sheets from 50 games, conceding 65 goals.

The 29-year-old was absent for the Red Devils' pre-season tie against Fiorentina on Saturday, August 9, at Old Trafford, due to an injury. The Premier League giants paid tribute to club legend David de Gea ahead of the game and secured a 5-4 win via penalties.

After the game, Ruben Amorim was asked if he is signing Donnarumma next and the Portuguese simply laughed in response. Watch:

Gianluigi Donnarumma registered 17 clean sheets from 47 games last season, conceding just 43 goals. He secured a historic treble with PSG and also reached the FIFA Club World Cup final over the summer.

Are Manchester United in talks to sign Carlos Baleba this summer?

Carlos Baleba
Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are engaged in talks with Carlos Baleba's camp regarding a move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian added that the Cameroonian remains open to the transfer.

“I told you last night that Man United maintain contacts with the agents of Carlos Baleba and I want to confirm that – Manchester United are speaking again and again, even today, with the agents of Carlos Baleba about the contract, about the salary,” said Romano.

He continued:

“So Man United on the player side, they want to advance and then see what happens with Brighton. At the moment with Brighton, it is still not something advanced or concrete or easy. But the contacts are still ongoing, the player is not closing doors to Manchester United and so Man United, from what I feel, they want to try."

The 21-year-old is under contract with Brighton & Hove Albion until 2028.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
