WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores first ever Barcelona goal during 5-0 pre-season win over Daegu

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 04, 2025 14:13 GMT
Vissel Kobe v FC Barcelona - Preseason Friendly - Source: Getty
Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.

New Barcelona signing Marcus Rashford has scored his first ever goal for the club in the 5-0 win over Daegu in a pre-season tie. The Catalans locked horns with the South Korean side at the Daegu Stadium on Monday, August 4, in their final game of the Asia tour.

Rashford started the match from the bench, having arrived at Camp Nou on a season-long loan from Manchester United last month. The Englishman was surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after a reported fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford secured his debut for the LaLiga champions in the 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe at the end of last month. The Englishman also featured in Barcelona's 7-3 win over Seoul FC last week.

On Monday, the Catalans took a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to a Gavi brace either side of a Robert Lewandowski goal. Rashford replaced the veteran Pole at the break, before young striker Toni Fernandez made it 4-0 in the 54th minute.

The Englishman got into the act in the 65th minute, unleashing a first-time finish from an Eric Garcia ball into the box. Watch:

Marcus Rashford has registered 138 goals and 77 assists from 426 games across competitions for Manchester United to date. Barcelona reportedly have an option to sign the Englishman permanently for £30.3m next summer.

Are Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Barcelona's Marc Casado this summer?

Marc Casado
Marc Casado

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to take Marc Casado to the Premier League this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder's future at Barcelona remains under scrutiny at the moment.

Spurs are attentive to his situation and are offering him a chance to secure regular football. Casado is not a guaranteed starter for the Catalans, who have a plethora of midfield talent at their disposal.

It is believed that the LaLiga champions are open to the 21-year-old's exit before the end of the transfer window to help address their financial burden. However, Barcelona are not pushing to offload him at the moment.

The Catalans will only consider a lucrative offer for their academy graduate, provided he wants to leave Camp Nou. Interestingly, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are apparently in the race for Casado as well.

However, the youngster has no desire to leave the club right now. Despite the intense competition for places under Hansi Flick, the Spaniard wants to stay and fight for a place in the team next season.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

