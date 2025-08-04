WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores first ever Barcelona goal during 5-0 pre-season win over Daegu

New Barcelona signing Marcus Rashford has scored his first ever goal for the club in the 5-0 win over Daegu in a pre-season tie. The Catalans locked horns with the South Korean side at the Daegu Stadium on Monday, August 4, in their final game of the Asia tour. Rashford started the match from the bench, having arrived at Camp Nou on a season-long loan from Manchester United last month. The Englishman was surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after a reported fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim. Rashford secured his debut for the LaLiga champions in the 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe at the end of last month. The Englishman also featured in Barcelona's 7-3 win over Seoul FC last week. On Monday, the Catalans took a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to a Gavi brace either side of a Robert Lewandowski goal. Rashford replaced the veteran Pole at the break, before young striker Toni Fernandez made it 4-0 in the 54th minute. The Englishman got into the act in the 65th minute, unleashing a first-time finish from an Eric Garcia ball into the box. Watch:Marcus Rashford has registered 138 goals and 77 assists from 426 games across competitions for Manchester United to date. Barcelona reportedly have an option to sign the Englishman permanently for £30.3m next summer. Are Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Barcelona's Marc Casado this summer? Marc CasadoTottenham Hotspur are ready to take Marc Casado to the Premier League this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder's future at Barcelona remains under scrutiny at the moment. Spurs are attentive to his situation and are offering him a chance to secure regular football. Casado is not a guaranteed starter for the Catalans, who have a plethora of midfield talent at their disposal. It is believed that the LaLiga champions are open to the 21-year-old's exit before the end of the transfer window to help address their financial burden. However, Barcelona are not pushing to offload him at the moment. The Catalans will only consider a lucrative offer for their academy graduate, provided he wants to leave Camp Nou. Interestingly, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are apparently in the race for Casado as well. However, the youngster has no desire to leave the club right now. Despite the intense competition for places under Hansi Flick, the Spaniard wants to stay and fight for a place in the team next season.