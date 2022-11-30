Watch: Neymar lookalike fools Qatari officials to enter restricted area of the stadium and clicks pictures with fans

A Neymar lookalike hilariously duped Qatari officials into thinking he was the Brazil superstar and gained access to restricted areas of Stadium 974 on Monday (28 November).

Brazil played their second group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Switzerland on Monday. They booked their place in the Round of 16 of the tournament with a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal from Casemiro.

However, the Selecao were notably without star player Neymar for their match against Switzerland. The forward suffered an ankle injury during their opener against Serbia and was then ruled out of their remaining group games.

FOX Sports, though, spotted the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar walking around Qatar the day before the match. In a video posted by the American broadcaster, fans can be seen mobbing the player.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer Neymar was spotted walking around Doha Neymar was spotted walking around Doha 👀🇧🇷 https://t.co/DSRoDZmbsU

Neymar also seemingly turned up at Stadium 974 in Doha to support his team against Switzerland from the stands. His presence in the arena sent supporters into a frenzy as they mobbed him for photographs.

However, the Brazil talisman then uploaded a photo of himself watching the game from his hotel room on his Instagram story. It turned out that that man in attendance at Stadium 974 was actually his doppelganger.

Eigon Oliver, who goes by the username @sosiadoney, is known for his stunts in which he pretends to be the PSG superstar. His resemblance to the player has seen him garner around 900,000 followers on Instagram alone.

It appears fans and FOX Sports were not the only ones fooled by the doppelganger. He even duped Qatari stadium security into allowing him into restricted areas of Stadium 974.

In a video uploaded online, Oliver can be seen being escorted by stadium security onto the pitch. He then proceeds to take pictures with fans, who appear to have arrived at the arena early.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque

Neymar’s look-alike fooled the Qatari stadium security & got into restricted access on the pitch Neymar’s look-alike fooled the Qatari stadium security & got into restricted access on the pitch 😂😂😂 https://t.co/75LNiCOMbK

Apart from his deceiving looks, Oliver can also be seen sporting Brazil's official tracksuit along with Nike shoes. He added to his appearance by donning earrings identical to the ones Neymar has been spotted wearing and carrying a Louis Vuitton washbag.

Brazil will face Cameroon without Neymar on Friday

Brazil will face Cameroon in their final group-stage match of the World Cup on Friday (2 December). A win against the African nation would see them progress into the Round of 16 as group winners.

However, they will yet again be without Neymar, who is still sidelined with an ankle injury. He is expected to return to action when the Round of 16 matches begin.

