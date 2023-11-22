WATCH: Nicolas Otamendi scores winning header as Argentina inflict first home defeat in World Cup qualifiers on rivals Brazil

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi bagged a 63rd-minute winner on Tuesday (November 21) as Brazil suffered their first home defeat in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The game saw few clear-cut chances and needed the ex-Manchester City man to rise to the occasion from a set-piece situation. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso's out-swinging delivery was headed home by a rising Otamendi, who fired it into the top corner.

Here's the video of the header:

In a fiery game where star man Lionel Messi drew a blank, the 35-year-old centre-half delivered. Otamendi managed 59 touches of the ball, completed 90% of his attempted passes and scored the all-important goal.

From a defensive perspective, he made three clearances, one block and one interception and made two tackles. After conceding the opner, Brazil's hopes of a late comeback were thwarted due to an 81st-minute red card to Joelinton.

Argentina edged possession 51% to 49% and registered the same number of shots as their South American rivals (eight) while putting two fewer on target (four and two).

Following the disappointing result in the absence of star player Neymar, Brazil are sixth in the CONMEBOL Wolrd Cup qualifying standings. They've just seven points from six games, losing thrice.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni's side sit pretty atop the standings, having racked up 15 points from six games. They're two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay.

Argentina boss reacts to Lionel Messi injury after Brazil win

Lionel Messi

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reacted to Lionel Messi soldiering on to help his team nick a 1-0 win against Brazil on Tuesday (November 21). There were concerns over a potential injury for the 36-year-old attacker, who seemingly injured his right leg in the first half.

However, Messi himself confirmed that it didn't seem severe, as he played 78 minutes before being withdrawn. Reacting to the Barcelona legend's commitment to the team, Scaloni said (via USA Today):

"Leo is the only player in the world who can be on the field in the conditions he played today. He did it to the best of his ability and gave the team a hand."

Messi is a crucial component of Argentina. He led them to World Cup success in Qatar last year, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games and wonthe Golden Ball. In 179 appearances, the Inter Miami attacker has scored 106 goals.