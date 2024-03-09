WATCH: Novak Djokovic pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend's celebration after scoring 

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has pulled off a celebration combining Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Djokovic was casually playing football alongside fellow Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas. After scoring a well-taken goal, the World No. 1 first started with Drogba's iconic celebration style before hitting the famous siiuuu.

Cristiano Ronaldo's siiuu celebration is a hit among fans and fellow professional athletes. The Portuguese has been performing it since 2013 and many athletes across the globe often imitate it.

Chelsea legend Drogba, meanwhile, had an iconic celebration of his own. The Ivorian, one of the greatest strikers to ever grace English football, used to make a gesture with his hands before performing a knee slide on the ground.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's emphatic Cristiano Ronaldo claim on the GOAT debate

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two consensus greatest footballers of the modern era. They are also considered to be two of the greatest footballers to ever grace the beautiful game.

Fans and other professional athletes are divided in their opinions and they often share their take on the debate of who is better. Chelsea icon Drogba once picked Ronaldo, saying:

"Everybody knows Ronaldo is better than Messi, not just me. But not everyone can admit it."

Drogba was a direct rival to Ronaldo as the latter used to play for Manchester United during the younger years of his career. They also clashed horns when playing for Galatasaray and Real Madrid as well as on the international stage.

The Ivorian also played against Messi as the Blues and Barcelona used to draw each other regularly in the UEFA Champions League at one point.

While Drogba gave a definitive answer, the debate continues despite both superstars reaching the tail end of their careers. The duo has kept performing despite their ripe ages.