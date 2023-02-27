WATCH: PSG coach Christophe Galtier involved in heated argument with Marseille fan which almost ended up in a fight after the game

Manager Christophe Galtier was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with an Olympique de Marseille fan after Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 3-0 Ligue 1 win on Sunday (26 February).

A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Lionel Messi were enough to hand Les Parisiens a comfortable win. After the game, one Marseille fan showed why the Stade Velodrome had earned a reputation as one of France's most hostile stadiums.

He was seen insulting Galtier from just above the dugout to the point where the French tactician was seen rushing to confront him. PSG's coaching staff and players, however, stopped Galtier from escalating the issue any further.

Galtier has an intimate history with the city of Marseille. He was born there in August 1966 and played for OM between 1982 and 1987, before returning to the club for another spell from 1995 to 1997.

The former LOSC Lille Metropole manager's allegiance now lies solely with PSG considering his role as their head coach. He is on course to win Ligue 1 this campaign after his team extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points after 25 matches.

Marseille fans will know that their team squandered a massive chance to blow the title race wide open. Had OM won at home, they would have trailed the capital-based team by just two points.

Marseille last won the league in the 2009-10 season and has since finished runners-up four times.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier relieved after convincing win against Marseille

The win against Olympique de Marseille (OM) made it two wins in two for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Before this, they secured a late victory against LOSC Lille Metropole by a 4-3 margin on 19 February.

Consecutive wins would hand manager Christophe Galtier and his players a much-needed boost of confidence. Before their clash against Lille, they managed to win just four times in 11 matches across competitions in 2023.

Les Parisiens kept just 46% of the ball and managed 12 shots as compared to Marseille's 19. Nevertheless, they made their chances count and were productive when they had the ball.

Speaking after the game, Galtier told Amazon Prime Video Sport (h/t Get French Football News):

"The way the team played tonight gave us a sense of relief. If we can play like this at Marseille’s Vélodrome, we can play like this everywhere“, concludes Galtier."

PSG will be tasked with overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League against Bayern Munich at the daunting Allianz Arena on 8 March. But before that, they will have to face Nantes in the league on Saturday (4 March).

