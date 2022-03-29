"He had never been invited to a birthday party before" - Chelsea star N'Golo Kante's former teammate recalls Frenchman apologizing for birthday gift 

Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante's former teammate Felipe Saad has shared a funny story about the midfielder which proved his humility yet again.

During his days at French side Caen, Kante befriended Saad, who then invited him to a birthday party at a restaurant once. The Brazilian defender recalled his reaction when Kante showed up with a box of chocolates as a gift for him.

Speaking to Brazilian outfit UoI Sport, he said:

"I called [N'Golo] Kanté for my birthday, it was a small party. Suddenly, he arrived at the restaurant with a box of chocolates, all ashamed.

"He apologized for the gift and said he didn't know what to get because he had never been invited to a birthday party before."

Besides being an exceptional player, Kante has a reputation for his self-effacing demeanor, which has won him the admiration of many.

Last weekend, the 31-year-old called himself "just another guy" when questioned on his humility.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Clairefontaine, he said:

"It is true that sometimes, there is this image that is a bit too wonderful and a bit too beautiful.

"But in the end, I am just a normal guy. A player amongst others. There is no need to say I am the kindest, or the nicest. I am just a player like the others. I think that sometimes, it is overblown. It does not need to be."

He further spoke of his good relationship with all his teammates. saying:

"It is true that I like to get on well with my team-mates, to have good relationships with people that I come across in the streets and in football. But aside from that, there are other people like that in football.

"We don't need to make a whole story or sometimes exaggerate."

Chelsea star visits fans in Mali

In a further glimpse into his humble life, Kante, who missed France's friendly game with Ivory Coast, was spotted in a village in his native Mali.

He took pictures with his fans there with his trademark smile on the face as the Chelsea star was seen hanging out in Bamako.

He'd asked to leave the French camp for 'personal reasons' and visited graves of his father and brother.

In pictures that surfaced online from his trip, Kante could be seen in modest clothes with no security personnel or paparazzi around him.

The Chelsea star has returned to France for their next fixture against South Africa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar