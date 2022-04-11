WATCH: PSG stars Neymar and Marco Verratti enjoy keep-ups with Novak Djokovic using giant tennis ball at Monte Carlo Masters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar and Marco Verratti have been recorded doing a round of keep-ups with tennis star Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Parisian duo visited the Serbian tennis player ahead of his appearance at the tournament in France. The duo were a part of the PSG side that thrashed Clermont Foot on Saturday.

Neymar scored a sensational hat-trick in the win. Mauricio Pochettino's side look like they have finally put their demoralizing exit from the UEFA Champions League behind them.

They enjoyed their downtime following the victory over Clermont by showing off their skills with Djokovic. The Serb is eyeing a third Monte Carlos Masters success.

You can watch the trio play kick-about with a giant tennis ball below:

PSG looking to end the season on a high

Kylian Mbappe may have performed a U-turn

Last month was a difficult time for the Ligue 1 leaders, having exited the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Prior to the sorry night in Madrid, where they capitulated under second-half destruction by Los Blancos hitman Karim Benzema, they were touted as potential Champions League winners.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the front, there was a feeling that they may finally bring a long-awaited Champions League trophy to Paris.

But Benzema's hat-trick in the 3-1 win on March 9 ended those hopes. Off the back of that defeat, the Parisians have experienced a problematic period. The futures of a number of individuals at the club have been under intense speculation.

Mbappe has already been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Following the UCL exit, he was rumored to have already been on the cusp of agreeing terms with the Spanish side (per Mario Cortegana).

Pochettino's future was also in the headlines with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United being reported by the Telegraph. Alongside this, there were suggestions from Telefoot (via GetFootballNewsFrance) that he could be sacked at the end of the season.

Neymar and Messi were also linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, with the Paris side seemingly in need of a major overhaul.

The duo were subsequently booed for their performances in PSG's defeat to Madrid by the club's fans in a 3-0 victory over Bordeaux.

But the mood has become one of much more positivity as time has progressed, with Mbappe rumored to be edging towards remaining at the club.

Speculation over Pochettino has quietened with Manchester United on the brink of appointing Erik ten Hag (per ESPN).

And Saturday's 6-1 demolition of Clermont Foot has only improved the feeling around the Parc des Princes, with the Paris side set to wrap up yet another Ligue 1 title.

