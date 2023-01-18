WATCH: PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reacts with thumbs up when asked by fan to join Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was recently asked by a fan to join Real Madrid. The French forward is currently in Saudi Arabia as his side prepares to take on Riyadh XI in a friendly on Thursday (January 19).

The clash will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium. Mbappe was signing autographs for fans when one asked him to join Los Blancos. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner replied to the fan with a thumbs up.

Kylian Mbappe's future in the French capital is once again up in the air. The superstar no. 7 looked destined to join Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer. However, much to everyone's surprise, Mbappe decided to stay put at PSG and signed a lucrative new deal.

But the Spanish giants have rekindled their interest in Mbappe and will go for the player if the superstar forward decides to leave his current club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid will reportedly move for Kylian Mbappe if he decides to leave PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe will enter the final year of his PSG contract next summer as he only penned a two-year extension in 2022. However, there is a clause in his contract for another year, which can only be activated by the player.

According to The Athletic's Mario Cortegana, Real Madrid are considering making a move for the player again if he leaves the French club.

Kylian Mbappe could be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. Los Blancos are even considering buying the player in the summer of 2023. However, the Parisians could ask for an outrageous sum of close to €400 million for the superstar forward.

Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their attack as Karim Benzema is already 35 and has suffered his fair share of injury issues. Mbappe could serve as the perfect replacement for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

He could also be the perfect heir to the no. 7 shirt as the Spanish side are yet to find a true replacement since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

