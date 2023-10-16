WATCH: PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe scores incredible goal in training, produces hilarious celebration 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe conjured up a magical moment in training with France ahead of their friendly against Scotland tomorrow (October 17).

There have been question marks over the Parisian superstar's form recently amid his lack of goals. He's without one in his last four games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

However, Mbappe put any concerns over his performance this season to bed in France's 2-1 win against the Netherlands on October 13. He scored a brace as Les Bleus qualified for Euro 2024.

The PSG striker has scored many spectacular goals during his career and he netted an unbelievable one during training on Monday night. Last season's Ligue 1 top scorer acrobatically volleyed home.

Mbappe then wheeled away in celebration, producing a hilarious run and even heading off the pitch and out of sight. Didier Deschamps will hope he magics up a similar showing against Scotland at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

You can watch the PSG star's incredible goal and comical celebration below:

PSG are reportedly still intent on keeping Kylian Mbappe

The Parisians are still looking to keep the French superstar.

Mbappe spent the entire summer cast out of the Parisians' first team after informing the Ligue 1 champions he wouldn't commit his future to the club. The 24-year-old was sent to a squad of undesirables as a result with many expecting him to leave the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG's all-time top goalscorer was reinstated into Luis Enrique's team after positive talks were held. According to SPORT, the Parisians are still hoping to renew their frontman's contract.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu are prepared to offer Mbappe a one-year extension, hoping that he will accept a short-term deal. That proposal could take place as early as next week once the international break has ended and he's back with the club.

However, if the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner rejects the offer, it'll be a clear indication that his time in Paris is over. He's been with PSG since 2018 when he joined them from AS Monaco for €180 million.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee has bagged 220 goals and 98 assists in 269 games across competitions. He's won five Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, and two French League Cups.

Many expected the French superstar to join Real Madrid in the summer after refusing to extend his contract with the Parisians. Yet, he insisted on remaining at the Parc des Princes this season.