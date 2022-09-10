Watch: PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe shouts at Achraf Hakimi for misplaced pass

Footage of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe's frustrations with Achraf Hakimi boiling over from last season have emerged.

Mbappe has found himself in the media for controversy both on and off the pitch at the start of the new season.

The French striker had an altercation with Neymar over a penalty in the Parisians' 5-2 demolition of Montpellier on August 13.

Mbappe was seen ignoring an opportunity to join his attackers on the counter attack during that game.

The supposed spat between the two forwards has since been played down by manager Christophe Galtier.

However, it is not the first time he has lost his head during the heat of the moment as he was recorded slamming Hakimi last season.

Hakimi appeared to apologize to the Frenchman for a poor pass and offered his hand out.

The former AS Monaco striker accepted the handshake but not the apology saying:

"It's not enough to be sorry."

You can watch the clip of the French forward and Hakimi's half-time conversation below (via @yazid_m13):

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Mbappé: "I swear watch the video."



Hakimi: "If it's like that, I'm sorry."



Mbappé: "It's not enough to be sorry, give a good ball!"



Mbappé: "I swear watch the video."Hakimi: "If it's like that, I'm sorry."Mbappé: "It's not enough to be sorry, give a good ball!" https://t.co/XpYDdZyBKB

The striker's feisty behavior isn't going down too well with fans, but his teammate Marco Veratti isn't worried about the striker's temperament.

The Italian midfielder commented on the behavior of the PSG striker in the aftermath of his encounter with Neymar over a spot-kick, saying:

“Kylian is a player who always wants to do well. I think that with the missed penalty, he was sulking a little bit, but that’s normal, he’s a great player, he always wants to make the difference and when he misses something, it’s, he’s disappointed, that’s normal.”

Mbappe shines in PSG win over Juventus

A phenomenal performance from the Frenchman

PSG were deserved winners on Tuesday night (September 6) beating Juve 2-1 through a sublime Mbappe double.

The first was an outstanding finish from the Frenchman in the fifth minute following a perfectly chipped pass from Neymar.

The forward grabbed his second in the 22nd minute. PSG played pinball before the young striker slotted home past Mattia Perrin.

Juve did grab one back through substitute Weston McKennie in the second half but the night belonged to PSG's number seven.

However, there was a moment during the Ligue 1 side's victory of which Neymar visibly shouted at Mbappe for not passing to him.

The French forward just needed to square the ball but he decided to take a shot and could only hit the side netting.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque 🎙CHRISTOPHE GALTIER:



“Mbappé not passing to Neymar against Juventus? Yes, there was this situation, I spoke to Kylian, he didn't see Neymar.



The relationship between the two is good. I am convinced that Mbappé will continue to assist Neymar & vice versa." 🎙CHRISTOPHE GALTIER:“Mbappé not passing to Neymar against Juventus? Yes, there was this situation, I spoke to Kylian, he didn't see Neymar.The relationship between the two is good. I am convinced that Mbappé will continue to assist Neymar & vice versa." https://t.co/VjZx3tWUsf

Nevertheless, for all of his apparent fury, there is no doubting we are looking at a potential future Ballon d'Or winner. He has nine goals in his first six appearances of the season.

