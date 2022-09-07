WATCH: PSG superstars Neymar and Mbappe combine beautifully to score wonder goal against Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) opened the scoring early on with Kylian Mbappe's goal against Juventus in their Champions League clash on Tuesday (September 7).

The forward finished with a sublime shot into the bottom corner in the fifth minute to put the Parisians on the front foot. However, his link-up with Neymar Jr. in the lead-up to the goal was remarkable to say the least.

Here is a video of the duo linking up to put Juventus on the back burner:

CABRA Sports 🐐 @CabraSportsHQ Neymar and Mbappe are in FILTHY form right now Neymar and Mbappe are in FILTHY form right now 😲 https://t.co/7N2FUxOHXh

Mbappe received the ball in the middle third and passed into Neymar before running behind the opposition line. The Brazilian wasted no time on the ball, lifting it sweetly into the air and over the Juventus defenders to meet his teammate, while timing the pass to keep Mbappe's run onside.

The forward didn't trap the ball, instead opting to take a first-time shot into Mattia Perin's goal. The goalkeeper got a touch on the ball, but was unable to keep it from going in.

PSG are 2-0 against Juventus at half-time, thanks to an Mbappe brace

The Frenchman didn't rest on his laurels after opening the scoring on the night. 22 minutes into the game, he showed up for PSG once more, putting the ball past Perin to double the score and keep his team ahead.

The second goal was also born from brilliant link-up play, with Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe unlocking the defense with ease. The right-back and the forward played a one-two, slicing the defense open enough for the France international to score into the bottom left corner.

Juventini looked incapable of stopping the Parisians, with each attack coming from the hosts looking like a potential goal. However, Juventus tightened their defense and held on until the half-time whistle, ultimately keeping the scoreline unchanged from 2-0. However, they will rue leaving PSG in possession for large portions of the game, with the hosts dominating so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit