WATCH: Real Madrid players celebrate as they become La Liga champions after watching Barcelona lose to Girona 

Real Madrid sealed a record-extending 36th La Liga title on Saturday (May 4) following their 3-0 home win over Cadiz.

Following a goalless first half, Brahim Diaz opened the scoring in the 51st minute before Jude Bellingham made it 2-0 17 minutes later. Joselu confirmed the three minutes in the third minute of stoppage time.

The win put Los Blancos 14 points clear at the top with four games to go. But the champagne had to be put on ice, as second-placed Barcelona could have delayed Madrid's party by winning at Girona in a later kick-off.

Instead, the deposed champions sunk 4-2 away from home. Madrid players watching the Barca game were jubilant following full-time at Girona, as it confirmed their title win with four games to go.

Here's the video of Los Blancos players celebrating after Barcelona's defeat at Girona confirmed their league triumph:

Barca got off to a good start at Girona, opening the scoring inside the third minute through Andreas Christensen, but Artem Dovbyk equalised just a minute later, almost immediately after the restart.

Xavi's side were back in front on the cusp of half-time through a Robert Lewandowski penalty. But a Portu second-half double put Girona 4-2 in front, with Miguel Gutierrez scoring between the two strikes. With Barca unable to respond, celebrations broke out in the Madrid camp.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb campaign, with their La Liga triumph being their second title of the season, following their Supercopa Espana win earlier this year.

However, there's little time to celebrate, as they welcome Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 8) for the second leg of their marquee UEFA Champions League semifinal.

The first leg between the two European giants at the Allianz Arena last week ended 2-2. Ancelotti's side are looking to win a record-extending 15th title and second in three years but face a tough test against Bayern to reach the final.

The deposed Bundesliga champions are coming off a disappointing 3-1 league defeat at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, having seen their 12-year Bundesliga stranglehold ended by Bayer Leverkusen.