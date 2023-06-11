Watch: Sergio Aguero's reaction after Manchester City won maiden UEFA Champions League

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero couldn't hide his emotions after his former club finally won the Champions League.

The Cityzens sealed European glory with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. Rodri's superb 68th-minute strike secured Pep Guardiola's side a place in the history books.

Manchester City's win was also their third trophy of the season. This means they are just the second club in English football history to win the continental treble. They have also won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

Aguero was doing commentary alongside former teammate Carlos Tevez for ESPN. He celebrated with delight as his former City side were crowned European champions and treble winners.

You can watch the City hero's reaction to Guardiola's men beating Inter below:

Aguero was part of the Manchester City side that suffered a devastating defeat in the 2021 Champions League final. Guardiola's side were favorites to beat Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao but suffered a 1-0 defeat. The Argentine retired from professional football in 2021 due to a heart condition.

The Cityzens headed into this final as favorites once again but got the job done on this occasion. Guardiola has finally ended City's long wait for European glory and has done so remarkably.

His side went unbeaten for the entirety of the Champions League campaign. They beat European heavyweights Bayern Munich (4-1 agg) and Real Madrid (5-1 agg) along the way.

Aguero makes joke about joining Lionel Messi in Miami following Manchester City's Champions League win

Aguero jokes that hell be joining Messi in the United States.

Aguero joked following Manchester City's win over Inter that he would be heading to Miami to join his close friend Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon is moving to Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this month.

Messi's Argentine compatriot spoke of his proudness watching the Cityzens finally claim the Champions League. He told BT Sport:

"First I am so happy because, for me, I love City. That moment, the last Champions League we lose, I am so happy that finally, it is Man City’s."

Aguero then joked that he would be leaving Istanbul and heading to Miami with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner:

"I'm going to Miami now with Messi!"

Messi's move to Miami has stunned the football world as it looked likely he would be rejoining Barcelona. However, the iconic forward had doubts about the situation at Camp Nou amid their financial complications.

The legendary attacker will be joining the Herons in the MLS and will do so as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes