WATCH: Thiago Silva produces unreal ‘no-look’ nutmeg against Chelsea teammate during training

Thiago Silva has been a significant part of the success Chelsea have had in the last couple of seasons.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender has certainly impressed with performances on the main stage and has dazzled just as much on the training ground.

The Brazilian is generally not known for his trickery and flair. However, he channeled his nation's roots as he produced a filthy 'no look' nutmeg on team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek during a rondo.

Thiago Silva: The 'Rolls Royce' at Chelsea

There were some concerns over the Brazilian's move to London in the summer of 2020 as he was just turning 35 at the time. Some fans and pundits claimed the centre back is too old for the Premier League.

However, those comments have failed on all grounds as the former PSG man continues to impress week in week out.

He's gained the nickname 'Rolls Royce' at Chelsea. His alleged old, brittle body can't handle elite games anymore, but he continues to show elegance and grace regardless.

Pundits have also gone back on their word and some have even put him up for contention for Team of the Year this season. Many have claimed Silva to be in the conversation for the best defender in the Premier League.

So far, Silva has won everything there is in Europe with Chelsea with a Champions League, a Club World Cup and a Super Cup.

He's certainly become a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge and is sure to continue his graceful performances until the day he retires.

The Brazilian extended his contract with the Blues earlier this year, which will see him stay at the club for at least another season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the announcement in January after he's worked with Silva for a number of years.

When asked about the contract extension, the German joked and labeled Silva 'Thiago Button'. This was a reference to the film about Benjamin Button (the man who ages backwards).

Tuchel also believes he knows the reason as to why Silva has been able to play at the best level for so long. He said:

"I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit, and how much effort he puts in off the pitch at home taking care of his recovery, his sleep and his nutrition. It is simply outstanding and only because of that it’s possible."

