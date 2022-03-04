WATCH: Unseen footage of Lionel Messi scoring an outrageous goal at the age of 8

Unseen footage has emerged of PSG forward Lionel Messi scoring an outrageous goal aged just 8.

The footage, recorded in 1995 was tweeted by Argentina national team reporter Roy Nemer. It shows Messi pulling off his usual skills and working with grace on the ball.

The former Barcelona forward then delightfully flicks the ball over a defender before hitting it on a half volley that leaves the goalkeeper second-guessing.

You can view the clip below:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer In 1995, Lionel Messi became a champion with Central Córdoba of Rosario. He was 8 years old. It's the team that Boca Juniors will face in the Copa Argentina. Newell's Old Boys were not part of that tournament and he decided to play with them. This via @VarskySports In 1995, Lionel Messi became a champion with Central Córdoba of Rosario. He was 8 years old. It's the team that Boca Juniors will face in the Copa Argentina. Newell's Old Boys were not part of that tournament and he decided to play with them. This via @VarskySports. https://t.co/v7araVDkAD

Messi, 34, has scored many brilliant goals during his illustrious career and this clip of him at age 8 shows just what talent he possessed at such a young age.

Where will Lionel Messi end his career?

Messi is an all-time footballing great

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is plying his trade in Ligue 1 with PSG having moved to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona last summer.

It has been a somewhat disappointing start to life in Paris for the Argentine. He has been scrutinized by the French media for his performances in the league. He hasn't quite lived up to the world-class standards he set at Barca.

Nevertheless, the forward has seven goals in 23 appearances for PSG. His 11 Ligue 1 assists rank him above teammate Kylian Mbappe as the highest assist-giver in the league, so perhaps the criticism is a little harsh.

He could see out the remainder of his career in Paris but rumors have begun to suggest he is keen on returning to Barca. Barcelona was where the forward became the world beater we are so familiar with.

There has never been a footballer at a club who has created as much magic as Messi at the Catalan giants.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi scoring for FC Barcelona in 2008 against Real Madrid. Lionel Messi scoring for FC Barcelona in 2008 against Real Madrid. https://t.co/EuLAlZEqLy

During his time with Barca, the Argentina captain contributed 672 goals and 305 assists in 778 games.

His trophy cabinet during his time at Blaugrana is one that any footballer would desire. Four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga titles and seven Copa del Rey trophies are just part of his long list of achievements at Barcelona.

It hasn't felt quite right not to see him appear in the blue and red stripes at the Camp Nou. Perhaps the star will return to his homeland, however, and rejoin his youth team Newell's Old Boys.

The striker scored 234 goals in 176 games between the ages of seven and twelve. Messi has spoken of the Argentinian club in the past. Mundo Deportivo reported the forward as saying:

"Every time I'm more clear that in Europe, Barcelona will be my only place. In Argentina I would like to play six months or some games in Newell's.

"When I was little I had a dream to play in the Colossus. I was left with the thorn of playing on Newell's court."

