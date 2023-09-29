WATCH: Video of Sergio Ramos and Lamine Yamal entering the pitch in 2016 El Clasico goes viral as latter starts for Barcelona against Sevilla

A video of Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos and Barcelona midfielder Lamine Yamal has emerged ahead of their face-off in La Liga on Friday, September 29.

The seven-year-old video is of then-Real Madrid defender Ramos walking out for an El Clasico meeting with Barcelona, with a nine-year-old Yamal for company. Yamal had his gaze fixed on Ramos, while the latter was looking elsewhere.

Seven years later, both players have walked out as rivals onto a field. Ramos turns up for his former side Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's temporary home for the season.

Here's the video of a nine-year-old Lamine Yamal entering the pitch together with Sergio Ramos ahead of a 2016 El Clasico game:

Ramos has joined Sevilla this summer as a free agent after a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 37-year-old has made two appearances in his second stint at Sevilla. He featured in the 1-0 La Liga win at home to Las Palmas and the 1-1 home draw with Lens in their UEFA Champions League opener.

What is Sergio Ramos' record against Barcelona?

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has had a storied relationship with Barcelona, meeting them in four different competitions with two clubs.

The veteran Spaniard has made 47 appearances against the La Liga giants - all but two of them while he was at Real Madrid between 2005 and 2021. Two of these clashes have come in the UEFA Champions League, six in Supercopa, seven in the Copa del Rey, and the rest in La Liga.

The defender was on the winning side just 15 times, drawing 10 times and losing on a whopping 22 occasions. Ramos has scored five goals against Barca and laid out three assists.

It's also pertinent to note that the 37-year-old has seen a direct red card three times against the Blaugrana. On two other occasions, he was sent off after receiving a second yellow, while he has been yellow-carded 19 times.

Interestingly, Ramos faced defeat in his first three meetings with Barca - twice with his current club Sevilla in the league in the 2004-05 season. His first win against the Blaugrana came with Real Madrid in a 2006-07 league game at home, which Madrid won 2-0.

In his last game with Xavi's side, Ramos scored in Madrid's 3-1 La Liga away win in the 2020-21 season.