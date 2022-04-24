“Watching this bad football just for Messi” – Fans accuse PSG of being ‘boring’ during Ligue 1 clash against Lens

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are annoyed at their club's "boring football" and some claimed to be watching their side only for Lionel Messi. Their Ligue 1 match against RC Lens on Saturday has been a drab one until the time of writing this article. However, the Argentine scored the opening goal for his side.

Both sides failed to produce any goals in the first half, although there were a few notable chances.

Although the Parisians have had the bulk of the possession, especially in Lens' half, little has come of it. Most of their chances went off target. Fans were hoping for more excitement in the game, but with PSG unable to produce attacking brilliance, they have slammed the club on Twitter.

Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans who expect more from the club:

Klaroline @Thalapathy_PSG I really hate this psg man not at all interesting gameplay to watch I really hate this psg man not at all interesting gameplay to watch

Predaluck @Predaluck Is there anyone who actually enjoys watching PSG play Is there anyone who actually enjoys watching PSG play 😩

Baggio 🇮🇶 @BaggioM10 Psg are sooo boring to watch ffs Psg are sooo boring to watch ffs

Cristiano Columbus @Hamzamemon79 Psg is so difficult to watch. They can’t complete straight passes Psg is so difficult to watch. They can’t complete straight passes

Juan @Juan70852596 @breathMessi21 Psg matches are so boring man @breathMessi21 Psg matches are so boring man

~🕊 @MessiEverything PSG is getting dominated by MC Donalds FC in their own backyard dawg PSG is getting dominated by MC Donalds FC in their own backyard dawg

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 10 mins gone i didn't see these PSG players completing two passes together 10 mins gone i didn't see these PSG players completing two passes together

jisoorang 🇵🇰 @QueensIcy

#PSGRCL I'm watching this bad football just for Messi I'm watching this bad football just for Messi 😔#PSGRCL

Now in the second half, both French outfits will be hoping to improve on their performances and break the deadlock soon enough. With PSG's hold on the ball, it was likely that they would score first and they did it through Messi. With Kevin Danso being sent off for RC Lens, it should now be an easy win for the Parisians.

Lionel Messi looks set to remain at PSG next year: Reports

According to reports circulated by Mundo Deportivo (via 90min), Messi will remain in Paris next season despite rumors linking him with a move away. The former Barcelona man was linked with a potential return to Camp Nou this summer. However, it seems that the player has no intention of leaving the Parisians.

A possible return to Barcelona has also been discussed by many involved with the club. His former teammates and even club president Joan Laporta have hinted at a return. However, La Pulga is believed to be content in Paris and is reportedly determined to take the French club to European glory.

Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after a crippling financial crisis at Barcelona meant that he couldn’t renew his contract with the club. While the Argentine maestro hasn’t enjoyed his most stellar season in France since his arrival, his form has picked up recently.

If the reports are to be believed, he seems to finally be at home in Paris despite their Champions League. He has scored four goals and made 13 assists in the league this season. This includes his stats till the 70th minute of PSG vs RC Lens.

Edited by Aditya Singh