"We are in 2025, how can you ask your players to do that?" - Ex-Chelsea star slams Enzo Maresca for 1980s tactics in loss to Arsenal

Former Chelsea star William Gallas was baffled by Enzo Maresca's approach to the game against Arsenal in the Premier League last Sunday, March 16. The Blues lost 1-0 at the Emirates, with Mikel Merino scoring the match's only goal in the 20th minute.

Much like recent weeks, the west Londoners were uninspiring in their approach, with Reece James even playing in midfield. Speaking to Spin Genie after the game's conclusion, Gallas said (via GOAL):

"It was man-to-man everywhere on the pitch, I was surprised that Reece James played as a midfielder and it was like being back in 1980. We are in 2025, how can you ask your players to do that? The defenders Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill looked scared on the ball and with more pressure from Arsenal they might’ve scored the second goal, the goal they did score was from a corner."

“For me, it was boring, especially for a London derby. I played so many of those games and it was more intense. Fans want to see the players fighting, running, and challenging, but nothing happened."

Some may claim that Chelsea weren't at their best because Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were missing. Regardless, the Blues needed the points, given they are competing with Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion for a top-four spot.

At the moment, Maresca's team are still fourth in the league standings, a point clear of fifth-placed Manchester City. Newcastle United, who are two points shy of Chelsea, have played a game less.

Chelsea midfielder makes shocking remark after Arsenal defeat

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo may have raised a few eyebrows after claiming that the Blues were better than the Gunners in their recent Premier League meeting.

Overall, the west London side kept 60% possession but managed four fewer shots and two fewer attempts on target compared to Arsenal. After the game, Caicedo said (via GIVEMESPORT):

"We were better than them, but we weren't clinical. The team was good, and I'm proud of that. They [Arsenal] have been working seven years together, and us just two years, and we showed we were better than them, and that’s good!”

The Ecuador international's comments have drawn reactions on social media, and maybe for a good reason. None of the players who started the 2017-18 campaign for the Gunners are at the club. Arsene Wenger was the manager that season and left the Emirates after the year's conclusion.

