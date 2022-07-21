"We are 5 up front and in the end two play" - Atletico Madrid forward speaks about potential transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid over the last week as uncertainties continue to surround his future at Manchester United.

Rojiblancos attacker Angel Correa has spoken about the possibility of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joining the Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

There have been widespread rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for Atletico Madrid to play in the Champions League next season.

Angel Correa has revealed that the topic hasn't been discussed in the Rojiblancos dressing room, adding that it's not up to him to decide who the club will sign.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse | It is true that Jorge Mendes has offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Atlético Madrid, however, at the Metropolitano officies, they see his signing as ‘unfeasible’.



"We don't talk about that issue in the locker room. Those who are in my team are the best," the Argentine was quoted as saying by COPE.

"It is not my decision. We are five up front and in the end two play. I am very happy for my teammates and I have to compete with them. We need everyone to be well to be able to compete," he added.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been working tirelessly to find a new club for his client for him to participate in the Champions League next season.

According to COPE, Mendes had a meeting with Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin earlier this month where he proposed a transfer to the club on modest wages. However, the Rojiblancos chief turned down the opportunity as his club is currently struggling with Financial Fair Play regulations, making the transfer unfeasible.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Atletico Madrid

The Portuguese came up against the Spanish giants in the Champions League lasy season

Atletico might have turned down the opportunity to sign the attacker but they definitely know what he's capable of doing. During his nine-year stint in Spain, Ronaldo came up against the Rojiblancos 33 times, recording 22 goals and made nine assists.

Overall, he has faced the Spanish giants 37 times (including his time with Juventus and Manchester United), recording 25 goals. He also has a record of 17 victories, 10 draws and 10 defeats against Diego Simeone's men.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo

• Contributed 38 goals.

• Scored 25 goals

• 13 Assist feet

• 4 hat-trick

• 5 times, he knocked them out of the Champions League

• Two times, he won a title in front of them. (Final wins)



