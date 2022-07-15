La Liga giants enter race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo- Reports

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford this summer as he is eager to play for a club that will give him the chance to play in next season's Champions League.

According to ESPN [via Fichajes.net], the La Liga club will join Bayern Munich in the race to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. PSG and Chelsea were linked with a move for the 37-year-old, but have reportedly ruled out signing him this summer.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for €15 million last summer. The veteran forward enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Despite the Portugal international's goal tally and consistent performances, the Red Devils endured a dismal campaign as they finished sixth in the Premier League table.

As per The Athletic, a lack of Champions League football and signings this summer has led Cristiano Ronaldo to request a move away from the club. The 37-year-old believes he still has a few good years left in him and is therefore keen to play for a club that will give him the chance to play in Europe's elite competition and win trophies.

Atletico Madrid are rumored to be in the market for a striker this summer as Luis Suarez left the club after the expiration of his contract last month. Cristiano Ronaldo could prove to be the perfect replacement for the Uruguayan. The forward could cost around €15 million.

However, the 37-year-old could reject the chance to join Diego Simeone's side due to his relationship with Real Madrid. He spent nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, during which he evolved into arguably one of the best footballers the world has ever seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo might reconsider his decision to leave Manchester United as they are close to signing three stars

Manchester United will be hoping to retain the services of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's disappointing summer transfer window is seen as one of the reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo's eagerness to leave the club. The Portuguese forward could, however, reconsider his decision as the Red Devils are believed to be close to completing the signing of three top transfer targets.

As per Goal, Erik ten Hag's side are in advanced talks with Ajax over the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old is believed to be valued at £46 million, and could be the ideal partner for Raphael Varane at the center of defense next season due to his ball-playing skills.

Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.

Christian Eriksen has agreed a three-year deal with the Red Devils and will soon be unveiled as a Manchester United player as per Fabrizio Romano. The Danish midfielder will provide some much-needed cover and competition to Bruno Fernandes and will add some experience to the club's dressing room.

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Barcelona over a €79 million transfer fee for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is seen as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, and a player around whom Erik ten Hag will build his squad.

