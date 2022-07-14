Chelsea end interest in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Chelsea have decided against pursuing a deal for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer, arriving on a two-year deal from Juventus. He picked up right where he left off, scoring 24 goals from 38 matches in the 2021-22 season.

However, there are doubts about the 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to secure Champions League football. He has asked the club to allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and have held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, reports @David_Ornstein Chelsea are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and have held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/rRJBL3bu7c

The Portugal international was offered to Chelsea by his agent Jorge Mendes during a meeting with Blues co-owner Todd Boehly last month. There have been suggestions that the Blues are considering a move for the striker.

It has now emerged that the Stamford Bridge outfit have ended their interest in the former Real Madrid superstar. Thomas Tuchel has informed the club that he does not want the player, according to the aforementioned source.

Chelsea were tipped to bring in a forward after they allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan this summer. They have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5 million.

Tuchel is happy with the England international as his only replacement for Lukaku, as per the report. A move to Stamford Bridge is thus off the cards for Manchester United superstar Ronaldo.

Chelsea turn attention elsewhere after dropping interest in Manchester United's Ronaldo

Tuchel wants Chelsea to turn their attention towards signing three new centre-backs. The Blues are keen to strengthen their defense after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly is on the verge of joining the London giants from Napoli. Tuchel's side are said to have reached an agreement with the Serie A club to sign the defender for £33 million.

The Senegal international has agreed to a four-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit. He has also completed his medical ahead of the transfer, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Nathan Ake for around £45 million. However, they are waiting for the Cityzens to bring in a replacement before completing the transfer.

The Blues have also identified Paris Saint-Germain star Presnel Kimpembe as a potential recruit this summer. The Frenchman, though, will need some convincing, as per the report.

