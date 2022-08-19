“We already know how dangerous they are” – Chris Sutton explains why Newcastle must not focus on stopping Haaland as he makes prediction ahead of Manchester City clash

BBC pundit and former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will beat Newcastle United when the two teams meet. The Magpies welcome the Cityzens to St. James' Park for a Premier League encounter on Sunday, August 21.

Sutton feels a City win is inevitable given their form so far and backed them to pick up a 3-1 victory. Pep Guardiola's men enter this contest on the back of a 2-0 win against West Ham United and a 4-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle, meanwhile, began their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory at home against newly promoted Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe's side then drew 0-0 away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their second match.

Despite the Magpies' solid start to the season and their home advantage, Sutton believes the reigning Premier League champions will hold the upper hand. He told the BBC:

"There will be a great atmosphere at St James' Park and Newcastle might create one or two chances for Callum Wilson. I can only see a Manchester City win here, though. They have not really put a foot wrong so far."

The Englishman went on to add that Howe's men can't focus on City's star summer arrival Erling Haaland alone as other players could hurt them:

"Lots has been made of how few touches Erling Haaland had against Bournemouth, but he still made one of them count with his pass to Ilkay Gundogan for the opening goal.

"If the opposition are going to focus on stopping Haaland, then it is going to leave space for their other attacking players, and we already know how dangerous they are."

Manchester City easily beat Newcastle United in the Premier League last season

Manchester City handed Newcastle United two heavy defeats in the Premier League last season.

The two teams first met at St. James' Park in December 2021, with City running out 4-0 winners. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo put the visitors in the driving seat before half-time while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored in the second half.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Eddie Howe on last season against Man City:



"The results were hard on us but I thought they were tighter than they look on paper. The home game, there were bits of our performance that were very good but you need a bit of luck and to be clinical and we probably weren't that." Eddie Howe on last season against Man City:"The results were hard on us but I thought they were tighter than they look on paper. The home game, there were bits of our performance that were very good but you need a bit of luck and to be clinical and we probably weren't that." https://t.co/2ub1924LCf

The return fixture in May this year saw Manchester City pick up an even more resounding victory as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling and Aymeric Laporte got on the scoresheet in the first half to set the ball rolling for the hosts. Rodri and Phil Foden added a goal apiece after half-time before Sterling scored again late on to extend the margin of victory.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee