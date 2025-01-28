“We also want other competitions” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick sheds light on the Catalan giants major target this season

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has outlined his team's targets for the season. The German manager took charge at Camp Nou last summer and has enjoyed an impressive start to his tenure.

The Catalans have already won the Supercopa de Espana this campaign, beating archrivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the final. Flick's team are third in the LaLiga table after 21 games, seven points behind leaders Los Blancos.

Barcelona have also been impressive in the Champions League, where they sit second in the league table. The Catalans have already secured passage to the knockouts of the tournament.

Speaking to the press, Flick stated that while his team are prioritizing the league, they want to win all the trophies they are competing for this season. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“For me, LaLiga is the most important thing we can win, we can aspire to it throughout the season. We’ll see what happens. Obviously, we also want other competitions like the Super Cup, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League," said Flick.

Barcelona have also reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. The Catalans secured a 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Round of 32 in their first game of 2025. They went on to secure a 5-1 win over Real Betis in the Round of 16 and will now face Valencia in the quarter-finals on February 6.

Interestingly, Hansi Flick's team demolished Valencia 7-1 on Sunday, January 26, in LaLiga.

When did Barcelona last win the Champions League?

Hansi Flick

Barcelona last won the Champions League in the 2014-15 season. They saw off Manchester City in the Round of 16 to set up a quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that year.

The Catalans got the better of their French giants over the two legs, winning both games and progressing with an aggregate score of 5-1. The LaLiga giants then locked horns with Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Barcelona won the home leg 3-0 and lost the away leg 3-2 but progressed to the finals with an aggregate score of 5-3. The Catalans got the better of Juventus 3-1 in the final and lifted the coveted cup.

Lionel Messi and Neymar finished the tournament as joint top scorers along with Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring 10 goals each. Luis Suarez chipped in with seven goals as well. The MSN trio also helped the LaLiga giants win the league and the Copa del Rey, completing a memorable treble under then-manager Luis Enrique.

