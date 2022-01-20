"We always joked with him about Real Madrid" - PSG star out on loan reveals thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's links with Los Blancos

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loan star Pablo Sarabia has expressed his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG. There are suggestions the 23-year-old forward will join European heavyweights Real Madrid when his deal with the Parisians expires.

Addressing the Frenchman's contract situation, PSG winger Sarabia, who is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon, has lifted the lid on how he used to joke with him about Los Blancos. However, the 29-year-old revealed that Mbappe had not told him anything about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He told Spanish newspaper MARCA:

"We always joked with him about Real Madrid, but is there something else to that? He has never said it."

Sarabia also insisted that he does not know if Mbappe will leave Mauricio Pochettino's side for Los Blancos next summer. He said:

"I do not know [if Mbappe will join Real Madrid]. There are only 6 months left for the final chapter of this story. We have been like this for a long time since I arrived at PSG. There have always been rumours, but I have no idea. All I can do is wish him the best."

"I do not know. He soon has to make a decision and will do what he thinks is best for his future."

As Mbappe edges closer to the end of his contract with the Parisians, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

PSG confident Kylian Mbappe will extend contract amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly positive about signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer. However, PSG are now growing confident that the 23-year-old will sign a short-term contract extension with the club.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Mbappé wants to go to Real Madrid, but PSG are trying to change his mind. They want to sign Zidane to convince Mbappé to stay another year. #rmalive | Mbappé wants to go to Real Madrid, but PSG are trying to change his mind. They want to sign Zidane to convince Mbappé to stay another year. @AbdellahBoulma via @hadrien_grenier 🚨| Mbappé wants to go to Real Madrid, but PSG are trying to change his mind. They want to sign Zidane to convince Mbappé to stay another year. @AbdellahBoulma via @hadrien_grenier #rmalive https://t.co/LIEjgMzefH

The French giants have been in talks with Mbappe's family over a short-term extension recently. According to reports, those negotiations between the two parties have been positive.

Mbappe is now said to be open to the idea of staying in the French capital beyond this season. The forward is reportedly happy with his role in the team and that could persuade him to extend his stay at the club.

With both clubs confident about having Mbappe's services next season, it remains to be seen who he will be plying his trade for at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

