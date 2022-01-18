PSG confident Kylian Mbappe will sign short-term contract extension despite interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are increasingly positive that they can convince Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to sign a short-term contract extension with the club, according to ESPN.

Mbappe has his current contract with the French club coming to an end next summer. With the 23-year-old forward yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal, there have been suggestions that he is likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

There could still be a late twist in the tale, though, as PSG are now confident about persuading Mbappe to extend his stay at the club beyond next summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Ligue 1 giants have been in talks with the Frenchman's family over a short-term extension.

If the report is to be believed, the recent negotiations between the two parties have been positive. Mbappe is now said to be more open to the idea of staying at PSG beyond this season.

One main factor that could convince Mbappe to sign a new deal with PSG is that he is happy with his role in the team. The former Monaco forward reportedly now has the role he always wanted at the club.

Zinedine Zidane's potential arrival as the club's new manager could also persuade Mbappe to stay. According to reports, the Parisians have touched base with the French tactician to discuss the possibility of replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.

The French giants are also reportedly looking to make significant additions to the squad in the summer transfer window. They are already said to be in talks with Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie over a potential deal as they look to retain Mbappe's services.

Real Madrid still confident of signing PSG star Mbappe

PSG's growing confidence that they can convince Mbappe to sign a short-contract extension has not changed Real Madrid's stance. Los Blancos remain positive about acquiring the France international's services on a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid were close to signing Mbappe last summer, but the Parisians reportedly rejected a €200m offer. While the 23-year-old has ruled out the possibility of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this month, Florentino Perez is convinced he can sign the player on a free transfer at the end of the season.

While both clubs appear positive about having Mbappe in their ranks next season, he is unlikely to make a final decision regarding his future anytime soon, according to the report.

