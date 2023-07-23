"We always want to have the big players on our side" - PSG star gives his take on the Kylian Mbappe situation

Even though Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have embarked on their summer preparation in Tokyo, the main focus remains on the future of their star forward, Kylian Mbappe. The prodigious striker has been transfer-listed and left behind in Paris amidst a bubbling feud with the club's top brass.

Club captain Marquinhos found himself fielding questions on this palpable tension just hours after the team landed. Addressing the media, he remarked (via RMC Sport):

"Even in Japan, you are there with your questions. It's tricky. He is an exceptional player, very strong, but it is a decision that passes over us players. That is a question for management. We always want to have the great players by our side. I hope we will have a good solution so that he can come back and help us for this season."

Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins 🎙Marquinhos sur la situation de Kylian Mbappé



« C’est une question délicate. C’est un joueur exceptionnel. C’est une question qui dépasse les joueurs. Ça concerne la direction. J’espère qu’il va pouvoir faire partie du groupe et nous aider cette saison » PSG🎙Marquinhos sur la situation de Kylian Mbappé« C’est une question délicate. C’est un joueur exceptionnel. C’est une question qui dépasse les joueurs. Ça concerne la direction. J’espère qu’il va pouvoir faire partie du groupe et nous aider cette saison » pic.twitter.com/ae2UoL8yuS

After committing to a contract extension in May 2022, the French international stunned everyone by signaling his intent to depart for free in 2024. Rumors soon began circulating that Kylian Mbappe might have a secret pact with Real Madrid to switch sides on a free transfer next year.

According to RMC Sport, this move has been seen as a sheer betrayal by the PSG camp. The club has drawn a line in the sand, declaring that if matters don't resolve and Mbappe doesn't renew his contract, they will look to sell him by July 31.

Teams like Chelsea have shown interest, but it's Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia that has made jaws drop. Word has it that they're prepping an astonishing €400 million package spread over two years for the French forward.

Kylian Mbappe prepared to put his foot down for a free exit from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Kylian Mbappe is ready to fold his playing cards for an entire season, betting on a free exit from PSG next summer, according to SkySports. This audacious move came on the heels of the club's decision to put him up for sale and exclude him from the anticipated pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea.

The Parisians have sent a strong message ahead of their Asian tour by excluding him. They essentially declared their intent to only have those aboard who are undivided in their loyalty.

Yet, in the face of this bold statement, Kylian Mbappe seems unfazed, signaling that he's ready to spend a year warming the bench until he can make a free departure.

With the Euros looming next summer and the responsibility of leading the French team as captain, one would assume Mbappe would want as much game time as possible. But the striker's stance remains unyielding.

It's a risky gambit. While the prodigious forward is prepared to forego a year of his prime, PSG is also in a tough spot. Despite their firm posture, the reality remains: they'll be doling out his wages and bonuses, even if he doesn't kick a ball for them next season.